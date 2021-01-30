Letter: No vouchers

Iowa legislators are debating providing vouchers for students to attend private schools. We feel public school teachers have the most important job in the state, and with a limit on the amount the state Legislature provides for funding schools this money should not be allocated to private schools for several reasons.

1. With limited funding, if you start to provide money to private schools you are using that money for additional staff and buildings that will limit the amount of dollars available for public school students, thus depriving those students the taxpayer funding that should be used in public schools.

2. Will private schools be required to provide education to those with special needs? If not, then public schools will be required to spend the additional dollars needed for their education while the private schools will be able to ignore this important group of students. As taxpayers we should not accept this.

3. Private schools are inherently required to make a profit. Why should taxpayers be required to provide funds for profit?