topical

Letter: No welcome sign

Letters to the editor

The shrinking population in Iowa is a problem. The economy is farming. Like the oil industry, farming is heavily subsidized. When weather destroys crops, the government fills the void. This saves many farms while leaving fewer on the market for aspiring farmers.

Climate change and technology are also influencing residency and farming. Because land is at a premium, investment companies in some parts of the country are buying farms and leasing them back to the farmer. The investment company sells dividend-paying stocks, fills their coffers, and looks for more land to buy. The farmer continues farming but with a secure retirement.

Many young families used to be attracted to Iowa due to the superior education system. Hardly more than a decade ago, Iowa K-12 schools were among the best in the country and the university was well known for cutting-edge science. Maintaining that level is impossible due to annual funding cuts. Diverting tax dollars to private schools is also on the docket.

Iowa has beautiful state parks, and camping is very popular with families. But here again the state has under-funded and under-staffed.

Some parks are not always open, with plans to do more cutting.

Iowa's short-sighted political government is not a friend to the middle class. With the current fever of bashing teachers and banning books, it is hard to find a welcome sign.

The shrinking population in Iowa is a sticky wicket.

Mary Tomsche

Long Grove

