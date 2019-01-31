What is wrong with our health system here in the Quad-Cities. A friend had to be sent to Iowa City over the weekend to have a nephrostomy tube reinserted.
Started out at Genesis' Illini Campus and was transferred to Iowa City. We were told the reason for this was because there was not an Interventional Radiologist available or on call -- in the whole Quad-Cities.
The cost of the ambulance was over $3,000 for her trip to Iowa City. I find it very hard to believe that the Quad-Cities isn’t big enough to have this person on duty or on call.
This is just totally unacceptable and should never have happened. I just wish someone could explain the reason for this. No wonder our health insurance is so expensive.
Shirley Gunsolley
Davenport