Letter: No words

Thank you Barb Ickes for such a thorough May 19th story on Dr. Dorothy Gildea’s little corner of sweetness in the Village of East Davenport. Although I was sickened to read it.

The memories of benches to sit upon and eat ice cream cones, smell flowers, pick a book from the "free book library", pet animals at the Christmas Walk, choose a freehand-knitted scarf or hat from the fence put there by kind- hearted folks will just be Village memories now.

Anyone who knew Dr. Gildea (I did) knew she never wanted it sold and never to John Wisor. Her son knew it, too. And yet just two years after her death he did just that.

There are no words for such an action.

Connie Scott

Davenport

