Scabs beware.
On May 21, in a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court dealt a major setback to non-union workers who have been mistreated by their employer. The court’s decision will allow employers to “bar workers from joining forces in legal actions over problems in the workplace.”
The Supreme Court says to American Workers: you’re on your own without a union.
For non-unionized workers, acting collectively had long included the right of workers to join together and pursue class action lawsuits against an employer who had:
• Harassed and discriminated against workers based on their race, gender, and sexual identity.
• Intentionally underfunded employee pension plans.
• Mismanaged employee 401k plans.
• Denied pay to workers they intentionally misclassified, and more.
Moving forward, employers can demand that potential employees wave their right to participate in class action lawsuits as a condition of employment.
Said simply, if you work for an employer who has underpaid, harassed or discriminated against you, or refused to pay you the wages you’ve earned — unless you’re in a union, you are on your own.
A labor union is very much like love and sex, you don’t know what you’ve missed until you try it.
Charles R. Smith
Bettendorf