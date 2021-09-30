Letter: North Texas

Many see Iowa as a north Texas. After all, Gov. Kim Reynolds and Gov. Greg Abbott are like two peas in a pod. Both promote racist voter suppression. Both are against a woman's health rights. Both are for more guns, not less. Both have failed at handling COVID-19. Both defend Trump's big lie, which could affect future elections. Neither were moved by the insurrection, which certainly ignored democracy and the rule of law.
Iowa senators at the federal level are in lock-step with Reynolds. Their oath to defend and protect seems a bit hollow.
Sen. Chuck Grassley has, no surprise, announced he will run for another term.
He should have retired long ago while he still had a legacy. He lost that when he abused his power by refusing to hold a hearing for Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland. And just recently he stood on the floor of the Senate and defended Trump's cabinet meeting held to discuss overturning the election. Maybe Grassley used to believe in democracy and the rule of law.
Sen. Joni Ernst's record is sparse. Her main contribution has been as the woman in most Republican group pictures. She is a Trump loyalist, which makes it hard to believe the rule of law and democracy are high on her list.
Democracy in Iowa is bleak. So, gals, should we rally for a colored burka?
Mary Tomsche
Long Grove