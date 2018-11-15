There seems to be a furor over the surge of some 5,000 Hondurans fleeing “intolerable” conditions in Honduras to claim political asylum in the United States. Since they have declined asylum in Mexico, they are also expecting to be bused through Mexico to the U.S. border. Apparently, this is being worked out for them.
How is it that the refugees have a choice in the matter? If they are truly fleeing for their lives and well-being, how do they get to be picky about which country takes them in?
Consider this solution.
When these buses arrive at a legal point of entry at our border, then let's immediately load them on our buses and transport them to a legal point of entry on the Canadian border. If Mexico can drop them at our door, then we ought to be able to drop them at Canada's.
If Canada chooses not to accept them, then they could similarly bus them to a legal point of entry with Alaska, where they might actually be welcome. Alaska could probably find room for 5,000 or so more people, and the refugees would now be in the country of their choice.
What could more possibly be more “win-win?”
Steve Robinson
Davenport