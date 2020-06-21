Letter: Not a bright idea

Looking forward to 12th Avenue between 41st and 53rd when school begins. It will be a real messy circus. Another bright idea — not!
If parks and such are being ignored, maybe we could put those two trucks and four or five workers who go around painting bike and unused parking lines to work there — saves paint too.
Instead of less lanes on 12th Avenue, we need all four for cars — I don't know how much money bikes make for Moline, but there are taxes on cars and buying gasoline.
I see more bikes on sidewalks and streets with no marked lanes than in the bike lanes. Does anyone ever drive around and use their eyes and common sense about our streets?
Thank you very much everyone who has helped me and others through the crazy COVID-19 siege. God bless you.
Judy Drake
Moline
