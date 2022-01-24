 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Not a clown
topical

Letter: Not a clown

While I agree with almost everything Kristine Sherman wrote in her Jan. 15 letter, "Clueless", regarding the blatant attack on Iowa teachers and our education system by the book-burning Republican Sen. Jake Chapman and his cronies, I simply cannot agree with her telling him to "please return to your Republican clown car and drive somewhere far, far away".

While I do like the idea of him driving far, far away, I absolutely do not want him to do so in a clown car. Clown cars are reserved for true clowns, folks who care for all people no matter their race, religion, age, gender, financial status, etc., and who try to make the world a better place for all. And Chapman and his cronies do not fall into this category. They can drive off in something that fits their agenda more — a hearse, one of Donald Trump's limousines, a Panzer tank, but certainly not a clown car.

Ronald Johnson

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Insulted

I received a letter the other day from the Veterans Administration. The subject was VA healthcare. They wanted to let me know I was eligible f…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Well done

Cheers to the high school journalism classes! The Davenport School Museum has the first issue of the Davenport High School "Blackhawk" publish…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News