Letter: Not a clown

While I agree with almost everything Kristine Sherman wrote in her Jan. 15 letter, "Clueless", regarding the blatant attack on Iowa teachers and our education system by the book-burning Republican Sen. Jake Chapman and his cronies, I simply cannot agree with her telling him to "please return to your Republican clown car and drive somewhere far, far away".
While I do like the idea of him driving far, far away, I absolutely do not want him to do so in a clown car. Clown cars are reserved for true clowns, folks who care for all people no matter their race, religion, age, gender, financial status, etc., and who try to make the world a better place for all. And Chapman and his cronies do not fall into this category. They can drive off in something that fits their agenda more — a hearse, one of Donald Trump's limousines, a Panzer tank, but certainly not a clown car.
Ronald Johnson
Davenport