Letter: Not a mandate

Your coverage of the Rock Island County Board's recent face mask proclamation is disappointing. In passing the resolution by a vote of 22-to-2, the members of the board demonstrated their firm commitment to the simplest, most effective means of slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our county. But Sarah Hayden’s coverage focused instead on one board member’s objection, which seems to be based on a fear that we were "overstepping" our bounds.

Board member Robert Westphal didn’t express any reservations about the proclamation during the board’s meeting. Possibly he didn’t realize that the board’s action simply encourages the wearing of face masks in public. It is not a mandate. But as cases of the virus continue to rise, this resolution is an overwhelming expression of the Board’s determination to protect public health.

That protection is most certainly the business of the Rock Island County Board.

Dorothy Beck

Rock Island

Note: The writer represents District 21 on the Rock Island County Board.

