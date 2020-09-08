Letter: Not a partisan issue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is in response to the letter to the editor entitled "A partisan country," which was published on Aug 31. It is full of misinformation and half truths. He seems to think that Black Lives Matter is a partisan issue. Misinformation (disinformation) about the nature of the movement does not help anyone.

From the same statista.com source he cites, I found the quote below in a report "Rate of fatal police shootings by ethnicity, U.S. 2015-2020":

"The rate of fatal police shootings in the United States shows large differences based on ethnicity. Among Black Americans, the rate of fatal police shootings between 2015 and August 2020 stood at 32 per million of the population, while for White Americans, the rate stood at 13 fatal police shootings per million of the population.”

Black Lives Matter is a decentralized movement advocating for non-violent civil disobedience in protest against incidents of police brutality and all racially motivated violence against Black people. It’s a grass roots movement like the civil rights movement was in the 1960s. It is not a political organization like the Republican Party, so partisanship is irrelevant.