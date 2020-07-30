Letter: Not a partisan issue

In a radio interview, Esther Joy King, a candidate for Congress, was asked about COVID-19 and schools re-opening and said, "Anyone that is advocating we don’t go to school, I believe, is doing it for political reasons."

As a retired educator who remains involved in the school district as a substitute teacher, I know that King could not be more wrong and out of touch.

It wasn’t considered political when all schools shut down immediately in March. It was for the safety of the students, staff and the community.

We knew little then, and we still have much to learn now about this virus.

A rush to reopen our schools without a plan to do so safely is foolhardy. We need look no further than what happened with the states that rushed to re-open and are now the epicenter of infections and deaths in the country.

Even more concerning to me are these questions: How many adults are employed for school purposes? Should teachers, paraprofessionals, food service, custodians, bus drivers, administrators and maintenance workers risk exposure without a plan for their safety?

As educators, we follow facts informed by evidence, not opinions based on partisan talking points.