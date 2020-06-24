Letter: Not a political statement

When did wearing a face mask become a political statement? Another off the wall statement from the president that if you wear a face covering you show you do not support him! When will this stupidity end?

I took a group tour to China in 1994. Walking among the masses in Shanghai I noticed a few people wearing face coverings. My tour guide noticed my alarm and stated some citizens wore masks to protect their lungs from the poor air quality. Everyone went about their business with no concern and no one yelled at them for not being patriotic or going against their leader. Think about that a bit.