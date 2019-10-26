There’s one thing I can’t get over about this persistent concern with Russia supposedly meddling in U.S. elections. It seems to all come down to a fear that people will vote for third-party candidates.
Saying that Russian propaganda is significantly influencing U.S. voters is saying that a few thousand dollars of foreign advertising is so effective that it can overpower the billion dollars of domestic advertising to which U.S. citizens are constantly subjected. This is ridiculous and strangely insulting when you think about it. It assumes that a few Russians are better at micro-targeting U.S. citizens than the U.S.’s own two-party propaganda teams.
But there is a more disturbing part to all of this. Hillary Clinton’s recent suggestion that Jill Stein (and perhaps Tulsi Gabbard) are "Russian assets" is based on the idea that our democracy is in danger if too many people vote for the Green Party. But even if true, this should indicate that the threat is not Russia, but rather our current style of representative democracy. Whatever you think of Russia, it is certainly not their fault that we have this problem.
I proudly voted for Ralph Nader in 2000 and Jill Stein in 2016. My top choice for the Green Party nomination in 2020 is Dario Hunter. I choose to vote for the candidate I think is best. It is odd that people would think that I or anyone else is a dangerous Russian asset for doing that.
Tadd Ruetenik
Davenport