Letter: Not a word

A political system is not simply a collection of laws and rules. It is also an accumulation of norms and behavior. Democracy is above all the peaceful transfer of power. Donald Trump is shredding these norms with his behavior for his own egotistical needs.

Since Nov. 3, the United States has averaged over 120,000 new cases and 1,200 deaths from COVID-19 each day.

The CDC has projected there could be 283,000 COVID-19 deaths by Dec. 5, and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine projects it might be 587,000 by March 1, 2021. Yet not one word about this out-of-control pandemic from President Donald Trump.

Our president has ignored his most important responsibility: protecting the people of the United States.

The problem is not Donald Trump. The real problems are the politicians who blindly supported him and the people who voted for him.

Paul A Del Corso, Sr.

Davenport

