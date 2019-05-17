Joe Biden has entered the Democratic nomination race with one of his pitch lines being: “He is not your average Joe.” That is for sure.
Biden is not your average Jane or Joe American doing the heavy lifting, dirty work and attention to detail in our land that keeps our culture going. The likes of Biden have been party to a wealth-hoarding few increasingly raking and taking billions at the expense of the quality of life and shared standard of living of far too many people. Many of these people currently do not even get so much of a good glance at what was in past times the expected life of living the American Dream.
Biden’s disregard for Anita Hill during Clarence Thomas’ Court-appointment hearings, when it counted, revealed him to be a Republican-Lite Democrat willing to line the pockets of wealth that are now financing his campaign. As Deep Throat advised during the Nixon Watergate scandal, “Follow the money.” Biden will!
For the two major political parties to leave the electorate with a choice between the lesser of two evils is to assure that the evil of two lesser will subject the nation to further decline. If that is all the better we can do, no significant better is our due. And this while our youth on teams of athletic play and those called to stand in harm’s way are told, “Be all you can be,” but this does not apply to the land we all call home?
Sam Osborne
West Branch