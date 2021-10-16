Letter: Not capable

I would like President Biden’s apologists to name one thing he does well. The day President Biden was inaugurated, he promised to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. Two million illegal aliens will pour into this country by year's end, some with Covid and many other unvaccinated diseases. Only a handful of criminals and terrorists have been apprehended; $100 million in wall building materials sit idle because of his edict.
This administration’s response to Covid has been disastrous, costing job loss and lives. He unconstitutionally mandates Covid vaccines, costing thousands of essential jobs: airline pilots, nurses, doctors, teachers and soldiers, though many of them have had the virus and are carrying virus antibodies.
Afghanistan was a catastrophic debacle, leaving behind airplanes, helicopters, military vehicles, guns and ammunition. Imagine the terrorists using those armaments against our soldiers, citizens and allies. He left behind hundreds of American citizens and allies.
No president has spent more money than Joe Biden; causing inflation and costing the average household roughly $175 per month; $2,100 per year and climbing. Everything this president and his administration touches is a fiasco, from rent-free mandates to setting the FBI on parents protesting school board meetings; his poll favorability is under 40%.
The lies he and his administration tell the public every day is cringe-worthy.
This president is cognitively not capable of performing his job.
Linda Dudgeon
Bettendorf