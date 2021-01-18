Letter: Not conservative

Let me start by stating I am not a conservative, but I have a decades-long history of discussing and debating conservative positions with conservative friends. Let me list things I’ve never debated with a conservative: our government should be violently overthrown, if you don’t like the way an election turned out, you should rally against your fellow Republicans; government officials should be able to bully people into breaking the law; we should execute government officials we don’t like; our U.S. intelligence communities are a bunch of traitors; it’s OK to insult/fire everyone you disagree with; morality isn’t important; corporations don’t have the right to make their own business decisions; our allies are actually our enemies and we should aspire toward being more like our enemies, etc.