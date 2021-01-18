Letter: Not conservative

With Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Apple, Google, Amazon, YouTube, etc., concluding that President Trump stepped way over the line and terminated his accounts, I’m hearing an argument that social media is silencing conservative voices. That is simply not the case.
Let me start by stating I am not a conservative, but I have a decades-long history of discussing and debating conservative positions with conservative friends. Let me list things I’ve never debated with a conservative: our government should be violently overthrown, if you don’t like the way an election turned out, you should rally against your fellow Republicans; government officials should be able to bully people into breaking the law; we should execute government officials we don’t like; our U.S. intelligence communities are a bunch of traitors; it’s OK to insult/fire everyone you disagree with; morality isn’t important; corporations don’t have the right to make their own business decisions; our allies are actually our enemies and we should aspire toward being more like our enemies, etc.
None of these are conservative positions. It’s insulting to conservatives to assign these positions to them. These positions align closer with anarchy, terrorism and dictatorship. It’s not "cancelling" conservative voices to prevent Trump from motivating his followers to violently overthrow our government. It’s not "cancelling" to prevent radical voices that use threats of violence. It’s defending our country, which traditionally has been a solid conservative value.
Brad Helstrom
Davenport