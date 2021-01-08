Letter: Not enough

Yesterday (Jan. 5) I received an email from Joni Ernst. She told me she was going to put Iowans first in her new term in the US Senate:

"Yesterday, I was sworn-in to the 117th Congress for my second term. As I did throughout my first term in the Senate, I will continue to put Iowa first – visiting every county each year to hear directly from Iowans and making sure your voices are heard in Washington, D.C."

That's it. That is all she said. I have news for you Senator Ernst: It takes more than visiting every county in the state to get any work done for Iowans in the Senate. For the last four years all you have done is serve Donald Trump, and to heck with the needs of Iowans. Thank goodness we at least are getting rid of your master in the White House.