Letter: Not everyone can order online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Not everyone has a computer to order online, a credit card to pay or can afford the fees that go along with it.

Some people like to look at the packages of meat, fish or produce to choose the size that fits their budgets.

The grocery store at which I work oftentimes has store coupons on fresh products, meat, fish, breads, deli, etc., for 30- 50% off. A shopper on a budget wouldn't be able to pick these up online.

There are growing numbers of people that need to use SNAP benefits.

Then we have the shoppers that use W.I.C., a program for women, infants and children. These "checks" have limits on the total of the purchases. They cover milk, formula, cereals, beans and legumes, eggs, juice, fresh produce among other food items. If a check has a limit of $12.52 for produce, the customer has to choose accordingly.

Some people need the assistance of these programs and I don't think that they could use these benefits online or be able to pay the fees that go along with ordering.

So, until you've walked in their shoes or worked at a grocery store, keep your fantasy of the perfect solution to yourself.

Jann Casillas Ortiz

Silvis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0