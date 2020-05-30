Letter: Not expendable

In my 36 years in construction, OSHA was able to visit any work site, and if there was a serious accident or death they would definitely be there. I'd like to know why they aren't in the meatpacking plants giving advice on practices and PPE and then issuing fines when policies aren't followed.
Just because they aren't dying in the plant, everyone knows where they are picking up the virus. They may be essential, but I don't think anyone is expendable.
Matt Schaeffer
Davenport
