Letter: Not fair

Governor Reynolds' proposal to transition in four years to a flat income tax rate of 4% will shift much of the tax burden to low and middle-income Iowans.
Low-income Iowans have less expendable income by far than do the upper-middle income and wealthy Iowans. This proposal, if approved, will mean a tax hike for many Iowans and a disproportionate tax cut for wealthy Iowans. This proposal is indeed "flat" but hardly "fair." It is another example of tax cuts benefiting the rich.
James Meehan
Davenport