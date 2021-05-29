 Skip to main content
Letter: Not family-friendly
My infant child goes to a Catholic daycare. She is unable to be vaccinated against COVID, just like all the other young children in her daycare. Gov. Kim Reynolds’ prohibition of mask requirements in daycares and schools is violating this religious institution's ability to enforce dress codes. It violates my ability to keep my child safe and give her a quality foundation for future education.

I am terrified for her safety. I live in Davenport and work at a church in Milan; this change is making me seriously consider moving my daughter's care to Illinois. This is why parents and other young people leave Iowa. The governor’s policies are not family-friendly and violate our religious values of protecting children. Shame on you, Governor Reynolds.

Katherine Styrt

Davenport

