Letter: Not fit for office

I am a proud veteran who enlisted in the United States Army in October of 1967. This was three months prior to the Tet offensive in Vietnam. I never served in a combat zone, but served 19 months overseas in a hazardous zone. The North Koreans had captured the USS Pueblo during my last eight weeks of training. Thus, almost all of my ATT class was sent to South Korea immediately after graduation.

The current occupant of the White House has berated veterans, retired and active duty military personnel, and their families. He has shown repeatedly that he is unfit to lead our country and our military. He has divided our country, blaming the Democratic Party for all of his shortcomings. He lies to try to cover-up his previous lies. He is a bigot in the largest sense of the word. His actions and words have shown he has no Christian morals and is lacking in intelligence.