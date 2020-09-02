Letter: Not friendly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Iowa riverfront bike path from Arconic to Credit Island is a nightmare. First, you have the City of Riverdale denying access to the path from a city street and city sidewalk, paid for by us all. They have already paid for and erected fences in all the backyards of homes that didn’t have a fence, so the only place for a bike or walker is on the path. So there is no reason not to connect with a 50-foot section of sidewalk. The alternative is riding across other private property along U.S. 67, or cross U.S. 67.

Then you get to Bettendorf and have to detour around the Interstate-74 bridge construction that takes you again up to State Street and across many cross streets.

Next, is downtown Davenport. This is an absolute joke — no detour signs instructing where to go, sidewalks that end and bumpy rides across a grass field that will turn into a mud-pit with any rain. If they would raise up the riverfront with fill and be done with it, level with the railroad tracks, they could eliminate most of the flooding and make it attractive for once.

The worst is Credit Island, where the causeway hasn’t been repaired since the flood last year. Deep potholes and loose dirt and gravel; the rest of the island isn’t much better. Again, raise the causeway and you eliminate the road being damaged year after year.