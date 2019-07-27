The health care problem faced by the people of our land is that we are not getting our money’s worth out of spending far more than any other nation in the world. And the fault does not lie within our scientific and technological medical community, which is second to none.
The shortchanging comes because of the private health insurance scam that does not deliver any care at all and skims huge amounts of resources from the payment stream.
Private health insurance complicates, impedes and increases the cost of needed health care.
It is long past time for our nation to provide all of our people with top rate universal health care entrusted directly into the hands of the dedicated professionals of our medical and health community — this in place of the paymasters of private health insurance who garner too much weal from what is woe for others.
As for private health insurance, if someone is foolish enough to waste their money on having others take chunks out of their health needs, so be it — they’ll soon wise up. And foolish be any business that wants to add the big cost of private health insurance onto the price of goods and services they competitively market.
Sam Osborne
West Branch