Letter: Not his job

In the April 29 issue, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst attacks the current president as though it is his job to unify the nation. That would be nice, but that's not his job. This attack reflects a gross failure on her part to draw a conclusion about President Biden's efforts after fewer than 100 days in office.
The cartoon on page A11 of the April 30 issue is an accurate reflection of the political situation.
In general, the former president was divisive and reflects how poorly the current senator is doing her job.
Kenneth Kashmarek
Eldridge