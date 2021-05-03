 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Not his job
topical

Letter: Not his job

In the April 29 issue, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst attacks the current president as though it is his job to unify the nation. That would be nice, but that's not his job. This attack reflects a gross failure on her part to draw a conclusion about President Biden's efforts after fewer than 100 days in office.

The cartoon on page A11 of the April 30 issue is an accurate reflection of the political situation.

In general, the former president was divisive and reflects how poorly the current senator is doing her job.

Kenneth Kashmarek

Eldridge

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Wondering

After seeing the April 23 Culture page on flea markets in other towns, I am wondering why the Davenport Farmer's Market has not expanded to in…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Remember

On April 28, 1970, President Richard Nixon signed into law the Occupational Safety and Health Act. In December of that year the Occupational S…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News