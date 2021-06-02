Letter: Not in our interests

The funds for these crucial programs for our community are being funneled to enable the objectively criminal conduct of the Israeli Defense Forces, and the broader agenda of U.S. foreign policy objectives that come at the expense of Palestinians and working class Americans alike.

As President Biden grotesquely explained the motivation in 1986, "[Providing this outsized aid] is the best $3 billion investment we make" and this should signal to us that it is not in our humanitarian interest to back this agreement (not in 1986, and not now), but that it is demonstrably, ultimately, not in the interests of peace that it was pursued. It only serves the profiteering interests of defense contractors and war mongers, and that of the colonists besieging Gaza today.