Letter: Not in our interests

  • Updated

U.S. taxpayers will give Israel a total of $38 billion of weapons over 10 years ($3.8 billion each year from 2019 to 2028), according to a 2016 agreement between the two countries.

This funding represents dozens of jobs in education and resources taken from healthcare, housing, food, and student assistance programs, including in the Quad-Cities.

The funds for these crucial programs for our community are being funneled to enable the objectively criminal conduct of the Israeli Defense Forces, and the broader agenda of U.S. foreign policy objectives that come at the expense of Palestinians and working class Americans alike.

As President Biden grotesquely explained the motivation in 1986, "[Providing this outsized aid] is the best $3 billion investment we make" and this should signal to us that it is not in our humanitarian interest to back this agreement (not in 1986, and not now), but that it is demonstrably, ultimately, not in the interests of peace that it was pursued. It only serves the profiteering interests of defense contractors and war mongers, and that of the colonists besieging Gaza today.

Joseph Marhee

Bettendorf

