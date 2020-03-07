Letter: Not just stories

There has to be more for our kids.
We have grown far too familiar with news articles about our schools. Superintendents leaving with short notice, bullying, illegal spending, sexual assault, civil rights violations and the like have become all too familiar. If kids are lucky, a news article will get written about the situation. If kids are unlucky no one will ever know about the discrimination they have faced.
The problem is that these kids are not just stories. They are real people who will live their whole lives without the education that they are entitled by law, and many have deep scars from their educational experience.
This continues because our community allows it. Our community has not rallied to demand ethical behavior from our administration. Our community has not demanded independent financial investigation. Our community has not demanded education for all. Our community has not even demanded accountability from those who caused federal citations.
Church leaders, politicians and social justice groups have stood by while our administration admonishes parents for reporting problems. When parents protest, they stand alone. Our community needs to think long and hard about whether they care if we have a public school. If our community remains apathetic, things will not improve. If things do not improve, it is very possible that the district will be dissolved and Davenport Schools will be no more. Our kids deserve better than a town that doesn’t care about them. Our kids deserve the education they are entitled by law.
