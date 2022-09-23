Letter:Not laughing over comics page

I would like to add my protest over the current comics page. While some have lauded the removal of dinosaurs like "Beetle Bailey" and "Hi and Lois," they've been replaced with reprints of Peanuts and For Better or For Worse. While I am delighted to see [those,] the addition of Garfield, Baby Blues, Crabgrass and Luann leave me cold. I miss my old favorites, Mutts, Funky Winkerbean, Get Fuzzy, Red and Rover, Frazz, and one dinosaur, Blondie.