Letter: Not news

I opened the newspaper last week and was surprised (not really) by the front page headlines, including pictures, that showed Davenport removing trees from Credit Island. It may have been of interest to the animals on the island to see their nesting places destroyed, but it didn’t do much for this reader. With all the unfavorable news throughout the nation regarding stumbling Joe, that was the best news article they could find.

Maybe they could do an article on all the people (two million last year) and drugs flowing through the southern border and the impact on the nation, but of course that would be a struggle for this democratic paper.

Marvin J. Gradert

Geneseo

