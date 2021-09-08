Letter: Not normal

Stop! Stop! Stop!
This is not normal.
It’s not only outrageous; it’s insane.
Mandates issued by Republican governors in 24 states overriding local mandates for using masks and getting vaccinated. That is, when both are effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19. These states, including Iowa, are experiencing greater surges in the virus spread than the surge of last year, before the vaccine was available.
The Republican message apparently is that as rugged individuals we can tough it out; we don’t need the big government to tell us what to do.
So, some are dying because of it or are living to regret their decision not to vaccinate or wear masks because the party has chosen a divisive message over a moral one. Medical systems are being overwhelmed with victims of this Republican irresponsibility and violence. The Iowa governor's message on avoiding the virus has been weak to nonexistent, letting others of her party speak without comment; some directly stating the COVID-19 virus vaccine and masks are ineffective.
Republicans like to say this is a Christian country. Christians are taught to look out for and care for one another. From Reynolds, we’ve heard nothing. She would rather worry about government overreach and politics. Reynolds' governorship is useless — by intent.
Dick Koos
Davenport