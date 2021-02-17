 Skip to main content
Letter: Not predictions
A gentleman (In a Jan. 22 letter) took exception to a recent letter in which I listed some goals of President Biden, Vice-President Harris and many liberal members of Congress who were elected in November. I should have stated clearly that I was not making predictions. Everything I listed came from speeches and information on campaign web sites. I listed open borders, higher taxes, statehood for Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, packing the Supreme Court, giving up energy independence, higher gasoline prices and various other issues.

So far Biden has ordered ICE to stop deporting illegal immigrants, in the middle of a pandemic, even if they have committed crimes. A couple of new appointees have hinted that tax increases for the middle class will be necessary to fund Biden’s climate policy. Sen. Chuck Schumer has announced that statehood for Washington, D.C., and packing the court are definitely on the table.

Biden has ordered that construction of the Keystone pipeline be shut down and put limits on fracking. The price of gasoline at my local Casey’s is up 50 cents a gallon since the inauguration; all this in three short weeks.

If I were making predictions, I would have to ask, "how am I doing?"

Larry Stone

Rock Island

