Letter: Not serious

Mark Schwiebert's Feb.1 column, "Living in a time of peril," takes a casual approach to the facts. He states in his first paragraph that "we have a cure" for the pandemic. That's great news! When did it happen? It will come as a big surprise to the hundreds of thousands who have been vaccinated and boosted, and yet still have come down with Covid. Vaccines and boosters keep people out of hospitals and morgues, more than sufficient reason for taking those steps, but they are not yet a cure.

What perils does Schwiebert list? Among them are health care, climate change, voting rights, a packed Supreme Court, and the criminal and seditious acts of Jan. 6. It is possible to condemn the terrible events of Jan. 6, and Donald Trump's role, without implicating the patriotism of half the nation. And what perils have not made Schwiebert's list? They include entrenched inflation, rampant crime, an uncontrolled border, and failed foreign policy (Afghanistan, China, Russia). Why are these perils omitted? Because these perils don't poll well for Schwiebert's party.

Schwiebert's is not a serious examination of the issues facing this country, it is a trial balloon of the issues the Democratic Party is expected to run on in the mid-terms. And that is fine; we should have rigorous debate of these issues. But please, let's not pretend a press release from the Democratic Party is the same as serious political commentary.

James Becht

Moline

