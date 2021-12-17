 Skip to main content
Letter: Not so smart
topical

This is in response to Sandy Klosterman's letter of Dec. 13, "We need solutions."

What I heard through most of the time between 2016 and 2020 was that most people on the left and liberal were orders of magnitude more intelligent than the "stupid conservatives" out there, and most of them "have a plan" to fix any and all of our national woes.

Now, Klosterman asks the question "What are we to do about it?"

I thought there were plans from the brightest people out there to fix most everything. Why ask everyone? Ask the "geniuses" currently holding high offices. They told everyone they knew what to do and would unify us along the way.

I personally am beginning to get the idea that some of the alleged and self-proclaimed "smartest people out there" just might not quite be the geniuses they proclaimed themselves to be.

John Crist

Rock Island

