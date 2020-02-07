Letter: Not so super

The Super Bowl pre-game and football game were super. The halftime performance and the much ballyhooed ads were not. (Think the Democrats' caucus reporting.)

Our teen grandchildren were with us for the Super Bowl. A few moments into the halftime show, my wife would have flung a sheet over the TV if one had been at hand. The Super Bowl is billed as "family entertainment." The halftime was not family entertainment. But sadly, things have been trending in that direction.

I guess some songs were sung? (Rhythmic shouting?) The costume designer for J.Lo and Shakira was apparently a slightly shy person from a nudist colony.

Online, some were praising the halftime stars: "They were superb athletic performers."

Yes, I wanted to see superb athletic performers, which is why I was watching the football game.

I can only recall one product that was advertised.

Next year, bring back marching bands. But keep the fireworks. I like fireworks.

Reg Shoesmith

Bettendorf

