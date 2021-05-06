 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Not surprised
topical

Letter: Not surprised

I see where U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos has announced that she will not seek re-election. I am guessing that Sen. Dick Durbin will be retiring in the near future as well, then his old buddy Gov. JB Pritzker can appoint Bustos as the junior senator from Illinois. That way Bustos can run for the Senate as an incumbent. I, like many of Bustos' constituents, am not surprised by her lack of transparency. Apparently, Durbin and Bustos got wind that Esther Joy King will be running on the Republican ticket for the 17th Congressional District.

Gary Snyder

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Wonderful

It was wonderful to see Eugene Robinson’s column in the paper again recently. I had missed his pertinent views in the newspaper the past sever…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News