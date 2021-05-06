Letter: Not surprised

I see where U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos has announced that she will not seek re-election. I am guessing that Sen. Dick Durbin will be retiring in the near future as well, then his old buddy Gov. JB Pritzker can appoint Bustos as the junior senator from Illinois. That way Bustos can run for the Senate as an incumbent. I, like many of Bustos' constituents, am not surprised by her lack of transparency. Apparently, Durbin and Bustos got wind that Esther Joy King will be running on the Republican ticket for the 17th Congressional District.