Letter: Not the answer

Each day, we are treated with a banner headline in the paper with the latest COVID-19 body count. If you go to the obituaries, it is clear that people die from a lot of other things, but heart disease, dementia, cancer, etc., don’t rate a banner headline even though they kill more people.

COVID-19 is indeed a serious illness. My wife and I (mid-80s) both had it. We found it very unpleasant and were thankful for people who brought things to our doorstep or gave us words of encouragement. However, we were in the 99.5% of people who recover from the disease and are just as good as before it happened.

We did lose two-to-three weeks of quality time, but this is pretty minor compared to the millions of folks who have lost their jobs for much of the year with no end in sight, or the thousands of people who invested in the American dream of having their own business only to have it shut down, in many cases forever. There is no evidence the serious lockdowns like ours actually slow the advance of COVID-19.

In addition to businesses and jobs, the fear of getting a disease with a 99.5% survival rate has caused us to give up:

• A first-class education of our children including competitive sports.