The opinion piece on Oct. 28 by the former senior aide to Menachem Begin gives credit to Trump for actually thinking ahead about his actions in pulling out of Syria. He is insinuating that the president believes that Russia will not benefit in the end from his action. I find it hard to believe this as this president hasn't thought ahead about many of his actions. If that is what he had thought, his tweets would have reflected it.
I'd like to know what the author thinks now after the new decision to keep some troops there to defend the oil. Was that well thought out? Trump tweeted that the Kurds should head to the oil region. Proving once again that there is no well thought out plan.
Karen Martin
Davenport