Letter: Not too late to stop the trains

There is some confusion about the signing with the railroads by Bettendorf, Davenport, and Muscatine. These will only take effect if the merger is approved by the Surface Transportation Board (STB). It is not a done deal. If you would like to comment at with STB, please sign up to the public meeting on Sept. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at the River Center in Davenport. Information at www.cp-kcsmergeries.com, or 888-319-2337 for materials. Add docket no. FD36500. Locally you may contact stopthetrain.com if you want to protest. This is not over until the merger is approved later this year.