Letter: Not Trump

My September 2020 letter ("An audit") posed this question: "Can a presidential campaign based on hate for one's opponent succeed?"
Short answer? Yes.
Using Covid-created chaos as cover, Democrats nominated an "Invisible Man," running a basement-based campaign, with a platform of "I ain't Trump!" In November 2020, Trump-hate prevailed.
On Jan. 20, President "not-Trump" was inaugurated.
Day one, not-Trump closed the Keystone Pipeline and opened the southern border, apparently dumbfounded when gasoline prices skyrocketed and migrant "caravans" popped up like morel mushrooms.
Next, not-Trump sent stimulus checks to everyone with a pulse, blindsided by the predictably inevitable inflation.
Disregarding the former administration's May 1 Afghanistan withdrawal date, not-Trump dawdled until September, abruptly abandoning allies and equipment. Thirteen American troops were lost in not-Trump's botched pull-out; he "droned" an innocent aid worker's family in retaliation.
Remember not-Trump's campaign pledge? "We’re going to beat this virus ... get it under control, I promise you." Yet today, COVID-19 deaths continue unabated.
Under not-Trump, "America First" was fast becoming "America Last."
Is it any wonder the president's approval is 40% and the phrase "Lets Go, not-Trump" has gone viral?
What happened to President not-Trump's base of support?
Easy question. He never had one.
You see, just because you hate your ex, that doesn't mean you're going to love the next person you date. You may despise them, too.
President not-Trump's finding that out ... the hard way.
Perhaps I should've asked: "Can a candidate elected because of hate for their opponent have a successful presidency?"
Jury's still out on that one.
Eugene Mattecheck, Jr.
Moline