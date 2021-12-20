Letter: Not Trump

In his Dec. 14 letter titled "Not Trump," the author derides Joe Biden as a desperate presidential choice for Trump haters. He acknowledges Biden’s win but undermines it on specious terms.

People I know who have disagreed with, railed against and didn’t vote for the former president did so because of his disregard for democratic tenets. A man so conspicuously faulty — ideologically, morally, educationally — deserves the strong negative reaction that Eugene Mattecheck decries. Antipathy toward Trump’s destructive, self-centered and ongoing actions demonstrates a citizen’s support for the democratic process, not of petty hatred of a man with an overlong tie and a junk food habit. Giving Trump a pass constitutes either ignoring the facts or consciously supporting an authoritarian.

I voted for Joe Biden rather than Donald Trump because I had faith that Biden would attempt to reverse the anti-democratic swerve embodied by the Trump White House. Emoluments. Imbalance of power. Lies, lies and more lies. Alliances with bullies. Sexual harassment. Attacks on voting rights, women’s rights, Black lives, the interests of the majority of Americans and on the earth itself.