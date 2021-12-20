 Skip to main content
Letter: Not Trump
In his Dec. 14 letter titled "Not Trump," the author derides Joe Biden as a desperate presidential choice for Trump haters. He acknowledges Biden’s win but undermines it on specious terms.

People I know who have disagreed with, railed against and didn’t vote for the former president did so because of his disregard for democratic tenets. A man so conspicuously faulty — ideologically, morally, educationally — deserves the strong negative reaction that Eugene Mattecheck decries. Antipathy toward Trump’s destructive, self-centered and ongoing actions demonstrates a citizen’s support for the democratic process, not of petty hatred of a man with an overlong tie and a junk food habit. Giving Trump a pass constitutes either ignoring the facts or consciously supporting an authoritarian.

I voted for Joe Biden rather than Donald Trump because I had faith that Biden would attempt to reverse the anti-democratic swerve embodied by the Trump White House. Emoluments. Imbalance of power. Lies, lies and more lies. Alliances with bullies. Sexual harassment. Attacks on voting rights, women’s rights, Black lives, the interests of the majority of Americans and on the earth itself.

Dragging up Biden’s campaign promise to beat Covid — implying that he’s not — is wrong-headed. It was Trump who did his mightiest to convince his red state admirers to avoid vaccination, masking and isolation. It’s the anti-vaxxers, sick with Covid, that currently clog the ERs and make Biden’s promise look bad.

The only words I agree with in Mattecheck’s letter are the two in the title: Not Trump.

Leslie Bell

Davenport

