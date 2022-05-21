 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Not under Trump's watch

Letters logo

What caught my eye in Mr. Cole’s response to Mr. Bloom's letter to the editor is the statement “I, like many believe that the Russian invasion was initiated because Putin felt confident that he could take Ukraine without consequence. This confidence was bolstered because the U.S. under Trump only shrugged when Putin took Crimea.” Well. Putin took Crimea in 2014. Obama was president. Trump may or may not have shrugged about it during his presidency but it wasn’t under his watch.

Also, It’s possible to not believe what you’re reading but read it anyway. I don’t see it as hypocritical to read a newspaper when you’re seeing stuff you don’t believe. In fact, that’s half the fun of it.

Barbara Arpy

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote Grassley out

Letter: Vote Grassley out

Primary elections can be easy to overlook, but primaries determine who will be on the ballot in the general election in November. Disinterest …

Letter: An evil in the world

Letter: An evil in the world

The battle between evil and good is raging today in the world. In the Russian world it is the destruction of Ukraine and Russia is really leve…

Letter: Kudos to letter writer

Letter: Kudos to letter writer

I read with much interest the letter from Kathy Andon, Cordova, on May 13. She really laid it on the line and I totally agree with her. Our ri…

Letter: Trouble with trains

Letter: Trouble with trains

I work between Davenport and Buffalo. Trains have been stopping and blocking Utah Avenue and Concord Street. Sometimes they block the crossing…

Letter: Time to pass the ERA

Letter: Time to pass the ERA

In 1972, the Equal Rights Amendment was passed by the U.S. Senate and sent to the states for ratification. It read, "Equality of rights under …

Letter: A closer look at crime

Letter: A closer look at crime

This is in response to the "Questions on policing" letter to the editor that ran in The Dispatch on Wednesday, May 11. The writer of the lette…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News