Letter: Not under Trump's watch

What caught my eye in Mr. Cole’s response to Mr. Bloom's letter to the editor is the statement “I, like many believe that the Russian invasion was initiated because Putin felt confident that he could take Ukraine without consequence. This confidence was bolstered because the U.S. under Trump only shrugged when Putin took Crimea.” Well. Putin took Crimea in 2014. Obama was president. Trump may or may not have shrugged about it during his presidency but it wasn’t under his watch.