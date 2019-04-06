"Eager little citizens, eager little slaves,
Kneel before the mighty state who'll hound you to your graves!
Obey your laws and leaders, so clamouring, so clever,
Who regulate your lives and sap your energies for ever.
Pay your taxes, vassals! Pay them to the brim!
Slaves, support your masters' sport and gratify each whim ...
In this democratic heaven you are absolutely free
To cast a vote for Tweedledum or else for Tweedledee.
And if you want some facts to tell you where your vote should go,
Your television set will tell you all you need to know.
And if you're short of money after all the tax you've paid,
Your credit card will cover any longing long-delayed."
The excerpts from this poem are deeply appreciated, thanks to John Langley.
So there you go. Keep voting. See what changes? (Absolutely nothing.)
As Shakespeare famously said, "All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players." (Think politicians.)
Tom Keith
Moline