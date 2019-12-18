Letter: Nothing has stuck

For the last three years, the Democrats have been throwing B.S. at the wall, hoping something sticks. First it was Russia, then collusion, and finally the Mueller report.

Nothing has stuck. Now the Democrats who control the House of Representatives have come up with two phony articles of impeachment. They hope this B.S. might stick. The only thing that is going to stick is the stink the Democrats have created. They will pay for it in next year's election.

About next year's election: The Democratic Party wanted us to believe it was the party of the working man. No more. It is now the party of left-wing socialists and billionaires. The list of Democratic candidates for 2020 was so weak that two billionaires decided to jump in.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of these, Michael Bloomberg, with his $52 billion is going to try to brainwash the American voter with millions of dollars of advertising and literally try to buy the presidency. Will he succeed? We'll see.

The Democrats will try to reverse the once-in-a-lifetime good economy President Trump has created by raising taxes. That is all they know. Look what they have done to Illinois.