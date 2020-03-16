Letter: Nothing in common

I am writing to respond to a letter I read last week in the Quad-City Times, "The circus is here," in which the writer referred to the wonderful song, "Send In The Clowns" and compared the executive branch of our federal government to clowns.

As a full-time clown and family entertainer working on the international level for the past 35 years, I would like to state that the executive branch of the federal government and we clowns have virtually nothing in common.

We clowns try to make the world a better place, a happier place, a safer place for all people no matter their race, religion, age, health, gender, financial status, who they love, where they live, etc.

I do not see that happening in the executive branch of our federal government. Those folks could certainly learn something from clowns.

Ron "Toto" Johnson

Davenport

