As I read the op-ed by Rabbi Karp and 22 other clergy members in Wednesday's Quad-City Times, I was very surprised to see that he and fellow Quad-Cities clergy were disturbed by the full page advertisement Hobby Lobby sponsored on July 1 titled, “Blessed is the Nation Whose God is the Lord.” I very much appreciated the ad's quotes from presidents, Founding Fathers, members of Congress, and Supreme Court justices. I was amazed that Rabbi Karp believed that the message Hobby Lobby was sending was a political one, somehow labeling the U.S. a fundamentally and exclusively a “Christian” nation. Some of the people quoted were not even Christian, but they acknowledged God’s presence in human affairs and the wisdom of seeking His guidance.
Many more Americans in the past actually believed the Bible’s words than do now, so I wonder what these clergy find so disturbing. Many sources offer us advice on how to live happier, more fulfilled lives, and I doubt too many of us are disturbed by those.
I don’t expect Rabbi Karp to appreciate Hobby Lobby’s advertisement, but I was saddened to find the names of so many “Christian” clergy co-authors. If a person doesn’t believe Jesus’ words from the Bible, is he or she really a follower of Christ?
You may agree or not with First Chief Justice John Jay, but I find nothing disturbing or threatening about his quote, “The Bible is the best of all books, for it is the word of God and teaches us the way to be happy in this world and in the next. Continue therefore to read it and to regulate your life by its precepts.”
Diane Rosenberg
Bettendorf