Letter: Nothing will change unless Dems gain in next election

I remember a day when Supreme Court justices were considered the best of the best, beyond reproach. No longer. The conservative justices are totally political! We currently have five justices who lied under oath during a United States Senate confirmation hearing. That should be a crime, or at least unethical. Sens. Grassley and McConnell prevented President Obama from placing his pick on the court because he only had slightly over a year left in his second term. Remember the statement “let the people speak.” Yet, the Republican-controlled Senate rammed through the previous president's last pick after he lost the election, and had less than two months left in his term, packing the court with conservatives. The people did speak, and the former twice-impeached, disgraced president lost, and Republicans still packed the court, because they could!

I believe the solution would be to have an even eight or 10 Justices, evenly balanced by Republicans and Democrats. That way, someone would have to cross over to have a majority opinion. In the event of a tie, the lower court rulings would stand. Then, regardless of which party is in the White House, the president would have to appoint an “R” or “D” to the bench depending on the vacancy. This along, with age limits, would be a substantial improvement.

No significant changes will occur in the country until Democrats take a larger majority in the House and Senate at the midterm elections this fall.

David Samuelson

Davenport

