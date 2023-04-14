Being an outdoorsman, and relishing the moments I enjoy in the woods, I have been noticing strange occurrences lately. Such as:

1. Leaves not decomposing as they normally do in the winter due to lack of soil microbiology from climate engineering.

2. Lack of forest smells, due to wildlife population numbers dwindling from declining food resources and chemical ice nucleation.

3. Oaks and other hardwoods toppled over with little or hardly any root structure left due to abscission and poor root structure due to spraying programs.

4. The lack of insects due to pesticides including adjuvants such as glyphosate sprayed upon us from the sky like rats (notice hardly any insects on your windshields lately?)

I tell others but "nobody wants to listen-nobody seems to care." I can understand the XYZ generations not getting it, but for the Boomers and their predecessors to be oblivious of this is beyond my comprehension. I encourage the readers to watch the documentary "The Dimming" on the website Geoengineeringwatch.org for more detailed information.

So, what's causing this? Could weather modification be a factor in this? You decide. Our weather "forecasters" (more like educated idiots) will not touch this subject with a 10-foot pole. I've tried enlightening them, but to no avail. As they say, " ignorance is bliss!"

Here's a quote from Vice President Johnson in 1962. " ....He who controls the weather world controls the world."

Tom Keith

Moline