Letter: NRA nirvana
Letter: NRA nirvana

It would seem the National Rifle Association and like-minded conservatives would champion and endorse the "defund the police" movement.

For years the NRA has clamored for concealed carry, and now open carry of guns, the end to gun free zones, stand your ground decrees and the arming of teachers.

The bottom line for the NRA appears to be: if we all open carry guns, we can police ourselves. Defund the police sounds like NRA nirvana.

Terry Sullivan

Davenport

